Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In January 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Pikachu-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Vivid Voltage in January 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing now in January 2024.

Vivid Voltage top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $107.86
  2. Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $11.27
  3. Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $10.72
  4. Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $7.09
  5. Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $7.08
  6. Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $6.51
  7. Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $6.28
  8. Orbeetle VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $6.09
  9. Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $5.69
  10. Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $5.67

Every month, it seems the once mighty and still pretty pricey Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare gets closer to dropping under $100. I still can't see it ever becoming a lower-level Secret Rare, but it's certainly more affordable than at the peak of the Pokémon TCG hype a couple of years back.

