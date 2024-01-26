Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Pikachu, pokemon, pokemon cards, Vivid Voltage

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In January 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Pikachu-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Vivid Voltage in January 2024.

Article Summary Vivid Voltage Pokémon TCG cards' values tracked for January 2024.

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare leads at $107.86.

Market settling post-hype, with prices more accessible.

Series offers insights for collectors and enthusiasts.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing now in January 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $107.86 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $11.27 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $10.72 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $7.09 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $7.08 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $6.51 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $6.28 Orbeetle VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $6.09 Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $5.69 Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $5.67

Every month, it seems the once mighty and still pretty pricey Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare gets closer to dropping under $100. I still can't see it ever becoming a lower-level Secret Rare, but it's certainly more affordable than at the peak of the Pokémon TCG hype a couple of years back.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

