Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In May 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in May 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $177.34 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $21.33 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $13.22 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $11.46 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $11.27 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $10.98 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $10.68 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $9.77 Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $9.48 Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $9.06 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $9.05 Allister Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 192/185: $8.08 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $7.53 Aegislash VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/185: $7.20 Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $7.12

We have some interesting behavior this past month for Vivid Voltage. The Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare is up $2 which is just the value oscillating a bit, which can be expected from a card that high in value. Other than that card, the set's singles prices have tanked due to the Pokémon TCG making packs of this set increasingly available. Most of the cards from the Pikachu Full Art down to the lower hits have dropped between $3 and $1.