Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In November 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing in November 2021. You can check out last month's installment for comparison here.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $187.32 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $30.80 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $17.65 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $17.26 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $16.71 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $16.08 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $14.91 Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $13.42 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $12.80 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $12.01 Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $11.62 Allister Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 192/185: $10.79 Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $9.01 Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $7.97 Orbeetle VMAX Rainbow Rare 186/185: $7.22 Pikachu VMAX 044/185: $7.19 Beauty Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 194/185: $7.18 Aegislash VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/185: $7.06 Rayquaza Amazing Rare 138/185: $6.68 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $6.68

Oh wow. I didn't see that huge of a drop coming between the eleventh and twelfth month after the Pokémon TCG released this set. Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare was at $222.75 and has been steadily over $200 for a year… and has now dropped to a shocking $187.32. The Pikachu Full Art also continues to fall, losing another $10.0o. Virtually every card on the list has had a significant drop. This is likely due to yet another reprint of Vivid Voltage booster boxes.

This set, though? If I were looking to complete it, I'd act soon. These are very low prices for Secret Rares and Full Arts.