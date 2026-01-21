Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, White Flare

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: White Flare in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Unova-themed set Scarlet & Violet - White Flare featuring Reshiram in January 2026.

Article Summary Spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – White Flare set market values for January 2026

Victini Black & White Rare and Reshiram ex lead as the set's most valuable and sought-after cards

Minimal price movement since December, with strong demand keeping White Flare prices high

Gold Hyper Rares and Illustration Rares continue to drive collector interest in the TCG market

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – White Flare, which came out in July 2025, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – White Flare, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Victini Black & White Rare 172/086: $402.96 Reshiram ex Black & White Rare 173/086: $344.06 Reshiram ex Special Illustration Rare 166/086: $153.46 Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare 169/086: $73.86 Hilda Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 171/086: $51.23 Keldeo ex Special Illustration Rare 167/086: $50.64 Zoroark Illustration Rare 143/086: $48.96 Oshawott Illustration Rare 105/086: $47.94 Chandelure Illustration Rare 103/086: $41.89 Samurott Illustration Rare 107/086: $38.70 Emboar Illustration Rare 098/086: $33.06 Jellicent ex Special Illustration Rare 168/086: $29.48 Vanilluxe Illustration Rare 113/086: $26.11 Whimsicott ex Special Illustration Rare 165/086: $25.08 Virizion Illustration Rare 095/086: $23.21

Not much has changed since December for the biggest cards of this set. Victini Black & White Rare remained rock steady, while both Reshiram ex Secret Rares saw relatively small drops. Reshiram ex Black & White Rare fell by $19, Reshiram ex Special Illustration Rare by $27. With sealed products still abundantly difficult to find, it does not appear that we can expect prices to crash for White Flare any time soon.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

