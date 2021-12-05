Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Acerola & More

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

There are a whopping 23 Full Art Trainer Supporters in VMAX Climax. Japan treats these as Secret Rares, meaning that you have a chance, but not a guarantee, of getting one of these in a box on top of the guaranteed three Character Rares and one Character Super Rare. Acerola's Premonition, pictured above, is likely going to be the most sought-after Trainer (potentially tied with Galar Friends) and one of the biggest hits in the set. Acerola cards are incredibly sought-after, with this Alolan Trainer becoming something of a spooky icon to fans. With the exception of Lillie and possibly Marnie, Acerola may be the most beloved modern Trainer. As Mimikyu's Trainer, she also features on Mimikyu's two Character Cards in the set. Also pictured here are Allister and Kabu, both of whom have received Full Arts during the Sword & Shield era previously. VMAX Climax is giving many Trainers a second feature here as the Pokémon TCG closes out its Galar focus as 2022 keeps the Sword & Shield banner but switches focus to Sinnoh to tie into Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and the upcoming Legends: Arceus.

