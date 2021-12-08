Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Umbreon

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

Well, well, well. If you are, like me, still reeling from the market value of the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, here we are with two cards that are likely to become chases as well. Not only is Umbreon the most popular Eeveelution, but it is pictured with Karen, who is quite a popular trainer. However, I see a ray of hope. Due to extremely high pull rates in VMAX Climax as well as the current state of the market, these cards are valued quite low compared to previous Umbreon hits in their release week. For example, these can be bought together on eBay for just over $70 USD. Meanwhile, the Umbreon Alt Art from Eevee Heroes, the Japanese equivalent of Evolving Skies, is still going for almost $400. What it will down to for English-language Pokémon TCG collectors is pull rate. Wherever this card shows up, if it is as accessible as it is in VMAX Climax, our wallets may survive just yet.

