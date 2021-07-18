Pokémon TCG Will Continue To Release SM Promos In The SWSH Era

Every era of the Pokémon TCG brings forth a new set of Black Star Promos. These promo sets will run the length of the era, essentially building a slow-burn set of cards as new products roll out. The Sum & Moon era saw the SM Black Star Promos. Now, the Sword & Shield era is currently running the SWSH Black Star Promos. However, a new announcement on the Pokémon TCG has essentially confirmed a few additional SM Promos will release years after Sun & Moon-branded sets have stopped releasing.

The following information was uncovered by PokeBeach on the Pokémon TCG legality update:

There is a brief waiting period after a new Pokémon TCG card is introduced before it is eligible for use in Play! Pokémon competitions. This waiting period gives players an opportunity to understand and practice with the new card. Pokémon TCG promo cards such as those found in special collections will be legal on the first or third Friday of the month after the product is released. The following tables show the first date in which upcoming cards can be used, as well as showing which promo cards introduced as of January 1, 2017, are already legal in a Play! Pokémon competitive event.

The upcoming promos that would soon be legal for tournament play were listed to include the following:

Mismagius SM245: Legal on 8/20/2021

Sabrina & Brycen SM246: Legal on 8/20/2021

Crobat V SWSH110: Legal upon release

Marnie SWSH120: Legal upon release

Marnie SWSH121: Legal upon release

Previously, the SM Promo set ended with SM244, which was an Aipom holographic card. These two new SM Promos, Mismagius, and Sabrina & Brycen, are expected to be released along with Crobat V SWSH110 in the second Trainer's Toolkit, set to be released on August 6th. The Marnie promo cards listed will both be available in the Marnie Premium Tournament kit, which will release on the same day.