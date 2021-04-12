Pokémon TCGO Players Can Claim A Free Eldegoss V Full Art

In honor of this past weekend's Players Cup III, Pokémon Trading Card Game Online players can claim a free Eldegoss V Full Art. Here are the details on how to claim this card for competitive online gameplay.

Pokémon TCGO players can enter the following code into PTCGO to claim the Eldegoss V Full Art:

PC3ELDEGOSS

This code will work until April 24th. The card is from 2020's Sword & Shield: Rebel Clash set and features the following stats and moves on Eldgegoss:

Pokémon V

HP 180

Ability: Happy Match: When you play this Pokémon from your hand onto your Bench during your turn, you may put a Supporter card from your discard pile into your hand.

V rule: When your Pokémon V is knocked out, your opponent takes 2 Prize cards.

Float Up: 50 You may shuffle this Pokémon and all attached cards into your deck.



The Pokémon TCGO has been a great alternative for many players who once played the TCG in person. Since the pandemic, in-person gameplay has been scarce with many stores still not allowing it. 2021 has seen some local game shops re-open for tournaments, but TCGO was there thriving at a time when the in-person option was essentially gone.

In other Pokémon TCG news, the official website has begun releasing more products for the franchise's 25th anniversary. These products include:

25th Anniversary double deck box

25th Anniversary card sleeves (black and white variants, both matte which is something that some collectors have been disappointed about due to the way the texture mutes the artwork of the cards)

25th Anniversary Playmat (gray version as well as a black & gray version)

All of these products can be seen on the official storefront. There have also been noticeable efforts by the TCG to restock on the latest expansion, Sword & Shield: Battle Styles, with the last two weeks seeing multiple ways of availability on the website.