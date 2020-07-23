Pokémon Trading Card Game Announces New Champion's Path Set

Greetings collectors, fans, and players of the Pokémon Trading Card Game! The Pokémon Company has announced the upcoming release of its newest expansion set, Champion's Path. Therein, players will have the purported ability to "recreate" their journeys across the Galar region of the Pokémon Sword and Shield main series video games for the Nintendo Switch. Let's take a look at the products being released at its launch!

The Champion's Path set features, notably, eleven "Pokémon V" cards including four with full-art variants, three "Pokémon VMAX" cards (including Drednaw and Alcremie's VMAX forms) and one full-art Supporter Trainer card. The Elite Trainer box for this release will contain ten booster packs of the new set, a full-art promotional Charizard V card, and a bunch of accessories for the game.

Soon after the release of Champion's Pack, a few special box sets will be released in association with the set. First of all, three Pin Collection boxed sets will release on September 25th, 2020, featuring the logos of the first three gyms (from Turfield, Hulbury, and Motostoke cities) in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Following this trend, On November 13th, 2020, a second particular set of Pin Collection boxes will release featuring logos from the Ballonlea, Spikemuth, and Hammerlocke gyms. As for the gyms which are varied between games, these gym Pin Collection boxed sets will release on October 2nd, 2020 and each feature both of the gyms for the city the boxed set will be based on (Stow-On-Side and Circhester cities, respectively).

Additionally, there will be two Champion's Path Collection boxed sets besides those boxes – one featuring Dubwool V and one with Hatterene V – which are going to be releasing October 23rd alongside a Champion's Path Special Collection featuring the trainer Marnie, a prominent figure in the Pokémon Sword and Shield games.

Are you excited for these releases for the Pokémon Trading Card Game? Let us know in the comments below!