Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: Nagomi Nijo

Our weekly Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight series takes on newcomer Nagomi Nijo who showed up during the Sword & Shield era.

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight Nagomi Nijo.

Historically, this series has focused on artists that have been contributing to the hobby for quite a while. We often run through years and, in some cases, decades of images, creating a long-term picture of who each artist is through their Pokémon illustrations. Today, we will instead focus on a newcomer who has been delivering promising artwork. Nagomi Nijo first contributed to the Pokémon TCG with a painterly Porygon2 in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. The next set, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, saw another credit with an Emolga. Interestingly, both cards depicted the Pokémon flying over beautiful scenes below them.

It was with Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike that we saw Nijo begin to illustrate multiple cards in one set. Fusion Strike included Pansage, Croagunk, and Goodra, the last of which is pictured above. We also saw them expand to Trainers with Roseanne's Backup in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Now as we enter into the Scarlet & Violet era, we are seeing Nijo contribute consistently. New credits include Dunsparce and Sableye from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved and Litwick from the ex Starter Decks out of Japan that will likely show up in the English-language Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Personally, what I'm waiting for is to see Nijo's soft and cute style show up on an Illustration Rare or Special Illustration Rare.

