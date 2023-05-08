Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: TOKIYA This week's Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight focuses on TOKIYA who debuted in the hobby with a Steel-type Arceus card.

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight TOKIYA.

TOKIYA's debut came in 2009's Platinum – Arceus. They drew a Steel-type Arceus in the set's Arceus subset, which featured nine different Arceus cards showing different typings. You can see the intense and beautiful painterly touch that TOKIYA uses here. This style is shown even more on their Vulpix and Ninetails card from the set that followed shortly after, HeartGold SoulSilver. These Kanto Pokémon are drawn with a touch of realism with a soft, hazy quality added that makes the illustration feel nostalgic.

TOKIYA continues with this style through multiple eras.

To me, the best example of TOKIYA's artwork is in the stunning Shaymin EX. This is a unique card in that it is a Gold Secret Rare Pokémon EX in appearance, but it is referred to as an Alternate Art. There was a weird quirk of the XY era where some promo cards were given the set numbering plus the letter A of a previous standard card rather than becoming an XY Black Star Promo. For example, this card which was featured in the Premium Trainer's XY Collection, was given Shaymin's set numbering plus that "A" for "Alt" from XY – Roaring Skies. You can even see the Roaring SKies vibes with Rayquaza in the background.

Interestingly, TOKIYA's style took a turn for the cartoony in Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising, with this Victreebel. This style continued for TOKIYA's remaining contributions, but we have not seen any new work from them since their Toxtricity and Galarian Runerigus from Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash.

