Pokemon V & VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 1

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we kick off with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.

Kricketune V: I love that we're deep enough in the Sword & Shield era that we're starting to see unlikely Pokémon get the V and VMAX treatment. Of course, the first few sets needed to show off the obvious, like Charizard, Mythicals, and newly introduced Galarian species, but now we're at a point when we see that wild, mustachioed bad boy: Kricketune! I didn't know I needed this in my life, but all it took to get me on board was to pul it from a pack.

Flapple V: The artwork here looks a bit busy and blurred in the digital version, but it's one of those you-have-t0-see-this-in-person type pulls. Flapple looks hilarious here as it pulls a Jurassic Park, spitting out some Dilaphosaurus-esque gunk.

Flapple VMAX: Then, we have our beautiful textured VMAX cards. These overall have improved in many ways since the first wave, with the visual effects in the background no longer overwhelming the artwork. I love how ridiculous this Pokémon looks, which is really everything you could want in a card featuring a giant dragon and fruit hybrid. What a pull!

Next time, we continue with our spotlight on the Pokémon V and VMAX cards of Battle Styles.