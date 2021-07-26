Porygon2 Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

Porygon2, the evolution of Porygon, is currently available as a Tier Three raid boss for the full Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event in Pokémon GO. This may be helpful for those who don't have an Upgrade with which to evolve their Porygon into this form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Normal-type Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Porygon2 Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Porygon2 counters as such:

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Gengar: Sucker Punch, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Porygon2 with efficiency.

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Regigigas: Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Emboar: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Gallade: Low Kick, Close Combat

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Superpower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Porygon2 can be defeated by one trainer. With the above counters, this shouldn't give you many problems to pull off as a solo trainer. However, one should always power up their counters, especially because Fighting-types are often useful in raids.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to guarantee you catch any Pokémon. Keep in mind though that Porygon2 is an evolved form and will yield extra Porygon candies when caught. Try using Pinap Berries at first so that you can multiply the number of candies earned.

Shiny Odds

Porygon2 cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Porygon2, you must catch a Shiny Porygon and evolve it up.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!