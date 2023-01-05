Power Chord Will Be Released On PC In Late January

Indie developer and publisher Big Blue Bubble has revealed they now have an official release date for their new game Power Chord. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game is a heavy metal roguelike deck builder in which you will play as musical titans battling it out in epic stage battles to determine who the greatest is in all of the galaxies. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the game will be released on PC via Steam on January 26th, 2023.

"Heavy metal demons emerge from a tear between worlds and book a gig to terrorize your stomping grounds! Assemble the new Knights of Thunder Fist to take back the town's grungy dive bars from these thrashing hellspawn. Wage each Battle of the Bands with easy-to-learn, yet deep, turn-based combat. Build a deck of powerful cards, each riffing off a bandmate's larger-than-life personality, and survive a concert tour for the ages. In this rock n' roguelike inspired by deckbuilding genre giants, start off the show with a guitarist, vocalist, drummer, and bassist, each boasting tailored cards. Push back the demonic horde by tapping into every bandmate's skillset. Draw and choose cards to ravage the enemy's armor with the bassist's toxic damage-over-time, sing songs of stat boosts to prepare the lead guitarist for a killer solo, or have the tank drum up some defenses."

"Expand the setlist by winning battles and claiming new cards at each randomly generated stop in the tour, but rock responsibly—the road is long and hundreds of potential enemy band compositions make every venue a threat. A band without harmony will fall, and if a bandmate goes down, they're out of the lineup until the next Rest Site. Fearsome, demonic rock gods await as bosses for only the most stalwart squad. Amass a legendary collection of cards to take the band's performance to the next level and build a one-of-a-kind rock legend. Mastermind killer combos to not merely survive, but bring down the house (literally in some cases). Celebrate the triumph of a team victory and the thrilling legacies of rock, heavy metal, and punk."