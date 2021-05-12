Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Shows Off More Of Chun-Li

The folks at nWay are showing off more of Chun-Li in action before she makes her way into Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid. Last month it was revealed that she and Ryu would be making their way from Street Fighter over to the fighting game in a special partnership with Capcom. Now we're getting a better look at how they'll transition into the game. She will be in full ranger gear, but will come with a special "Angel Grove Class Of 93" skin that will resemble how she looks in the classic arcade fighter. Enjoy the trailer and images below as he'll be added to the game on May 25th, along with the Super Edition which will release the same day.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition, is a collection of all the game's DLCs released thus far, plus the newly announced Street Fighter Pack, along with some exclusive items available only in this very special edition. The Super Edition will launch digitally on May 25 with a physical boxed version to follow in July. The Super Edition will be sold for $49.99 and available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia. Upgrade Kits to the Super Edition will also be available to those who already own Battle for the Grid. Lord Zedd has weakened the Morphin Grid and is starting to break down the walls between realities. Ryu finds himself transported to the world of the Rangers where he acquires a Power Coin and takes on the mantle of the Crimson Hawk Ranger. Ryu brings to the battle his trademark stoic, reserved poise and a lifetime of Shotokan training. His fluid, almost water-like fighting style is deadly at both range and up close, with his moves executed using classic, genre-defining input commands. Keep opponents on their toes from a distance with classic Hadouken, or punish aggressive play up close with his Tastumaki Senpukyaku or iconic Shoryuken.