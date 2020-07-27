Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid's Cyclopsis Is A Big, Bad Boss

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, the game by Renegade Game Studios based on the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers comic book series, has got so many different products associated with its release that it's seriously staggering. Some of these products include the core game, the deluxe figures, and a great many different expansions (some as large as half the size of the core game!). We have more in store, but as a counterpoint to the Megazord deluxe figure which we have reviewed as well, we wish to tell you what we think of the Cyclopsis deluxe figure for the game.

Some major things that make the Cyclopsis figure distinct from any other Zord figure in the game are the following:

Cyclopsis is an enemy, and a boss at that. This War-Zord (as defined in the storyline of the original television series and also the comics) has a huge and formidable presence and presents a major challenge to any group of players looking to win a game of Heroes of the Grid.

Cyclopsis is about a head or so taller than the original Megazord. This reflects its size in the original show in that Cyclopsis was quite gargantuan and defeated the Megazord quite easily at first.

Cyclopsis comes with his figure, a boss deployment card, six boss enemy cards specific to Cyclopsis, and six Cyclopsis component cards. This monster is touted as a real challenge and one that will likely have to be repeated in a game to secure any semblance of victory.

