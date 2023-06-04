Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Axew, Community Day, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go

Prediction Confirmed: Pokémon GO Axew Community Day In June 2023

We predicted this exact Community Day over a year ago, and now it's here: Axew Community Day Set For June 2023 in Pokémon GO.

That's another Pokémon GO prediction that has come true! Last year, I wrote, "Will Niantic stick to this pattern in Pokémon GO? If so, I'd expect Axew Community Day next June with Shiny Goomy as a major chase of Pokémon GO Fest 2023. What do you think?" Well, after predicting Deino Community Day for June 2022 and Axew Community Day for June 2023, I'd say buckle in! First, let's talk about Axew Community Day!

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day event for June 2023, which will feature Axew:

Date and time: Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.



Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Featured Pokémon: Axew, the Dragon-type species known as the "Tusk Pokémon" Evolving Axew or Fraxure all the way up to Haxorus will unlock the special Dragon-type Charged Attack of Breaking Swipe. Trainer Battles: 50 power and a guarantee to lower the opponent Pokémon's Attack Gym and raids: 35 power

Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Axew Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Keeping Sharp. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses: Triple XP for catching Pokémon Three-hour Incense Three-hour Lure Modules Photobomb encounters from Pokémon GO Community Day snapshots Double chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Half-Stardust Trades Double Candy for catching Pokémon Two Special Trades Fraxure will appear in Tier Four Raids after the event. These Raids will be in person only and Niantic notes they will feature the following bonus: "Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Fraxure, additional Axew will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one! Axew that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during June Community Day's three-hour event period."



Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!