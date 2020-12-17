Preparing For Kalos Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO

Are you getting tired of the current Kyurem raid rotation in Pokémon GO? A great way to spend the time you would've spent raiding is to prepare for future raid bosses. Niantic is already teasing the Legendary Pokémon of the Kalos region so it will likely not be very long before Xerneas, Zygarde, and Yveltal begin to arrive in Pokémon GO. With these tips, you can begin preparing your teams to counter these Generation Six Legendaries now.

Now, the stats of these Pokémon have not yet been leaked… and keep in mind that nothing seen in the code when it comes to the moves and stats of species is final. While datamined information about events and research is generally reliable because you can read the actual text that will appear in the game, Niantic is known to change stats in Pokémon GO right before release. This happened with Kyurem, who was thought to have quite a spicy moveset until its pool of attacks was changed. So the best way to prepare right now is to look at the typing of these upcoming species and know what the best counters for those types are.

Xerneas

Type: Fairy

Weakness: Steel, Poison

Top counters: Lean into the Steel-type here. Metagross with Meteor Mash is going to be one of the most overall useful Pokémon in the entire game. It's terrific for raids and Master League. Powering up multiple Metagross and investing in a Shadow Metagross with Meteor Mash is the best bet for Xerneas. Other great counters include Dialga, Genesect, Excadrill, and Scizor with Steel-type moves. As far as poison, Roserade is a good option, as are Gengar and Venusaur if you're planning on using them as Megas.

Zygarde

Type: Dragon/Ground

Weakness: Fairy, Ice, Dragon

Top counters: This one is a bit easy to prepare for due to the prevalence of Dragon-types in raids. Powering up Rayquazas is a terrific bet, but remember that Dragons are both effective against other Dragons and weak to their attacks. On the Fairy-type tip, Togekiss is the best attacker to invest in. When it comes to Ice-types, go Galarian Darmanitan and Mamoswine.

Yveltal

Type: Dark/Flying

Weakness: Electric, Rock, Fairy, Ice

Top counters: Finally, Yveltal. The spicy typing of Dark and Flying removes the weakness to Fighting that comes with Dark, so you want to attack Yveltal with mostly Electric, Rock, and Ice to hurt it as a Flying-type. Rampardos with Rock Slide and Rhyperior with Rock Wrecker are terrific bets as far as Rock-types, but a major hitter would be a Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge unlocked. As far as Fairy- and Ice-types, the above suggestion of Togekiss, Galarian Darmanitan, and Mamoswine also work here. Finally, for the Electric-type attackers, Raikou, Electivire, and Zapdos will do well… and will perform even better if they're Shadows.

Good luck in preparing, fellow Pokémon GO trainers, and know that you can look forward to raid guides on Bleeding Cool when we get closer to a release of these exciting new Legendaries.