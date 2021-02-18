Preparing For Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto – Raids & Battles

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is coming this Saturday, so it's time to prepare! With this guide, Pokémon trainers can prepare for the raids battles, which will see the iconic Generation One Legendaries in Tier Five raids.

First up, here are a few of the best counters for each of the Legendaries that will be featured in raids during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto:

Mewtwo: The overall best counter is Mega Gengar. The best Shadows are Mewtwo itself with Shadow Ball, Shadow Weavile, Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Houndoom, and Shadow Pinsir. The best standard counters are Origin Forme Giratina, Chandelure, Darkrai, Mewtwo with Shadow Ball, Weavile, Hydreigon, and Tyranitar.

Articuno: The overall best counter is Rampardos. The best Shadows are Tyranitar, Omastar, Aggron, Metagross, and Aerodactyl. The best standard counters are Rhyperior, Terrakion, Tyranitar, Gigalith, Omastar, and Darmanitan.

Zapdos: The overall best counter is Shadow Mamoswine. The best Shadows are Tyranitar, Mewtwo, Weavile, Piloswine, and Abomasnow. The best standard counters are Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Rampardos, Terrakion, Galarian Darmanitan, and Tyranitar.

Moltres: The overall best counter is Shadow Tyranitar. The best Shadows are Omastar, Aerodactyl, Aggron, Swampert, and Raikou. The best standard counters are Ramperdos, Rhyperior, Terrakion, Tyranitar, Gigalith, and Aerodactyl.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for complete Pokémon GO Raid Guides on each of these species tomorrow.

Tips:

Just one here. Don't get too caught up in raids. These four will be here through the subsequent Kanto event in Pokémon GO, so this isn't a situation like GO Fest 2020 where you're going to miss out on these Legendaries if you don't raid much during the day. Tasks will necessitate you to do raids but if it comes down to raiding more or taking advantage of the event's wild spawns, I'd suggest the latter.

Trainer battles:

We don't know much about these yet, but Pokémon GO trainers will be able to encounter NPCs to battle much like Team GO Rocket encounters. Because we don't know their teams in advance, my general tip is to employ the Switch Out method. When you begin the battle, immediately switch out Pokémon. If these do work the same as Team GO Rocket battles, this will give you a moment where you can deal damage without taking any yourself.