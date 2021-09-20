Preview Of Dragon Ball Super Collector's Selection Vol. 2 – Part 3

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from its premium, limited-edition release, the Bandai-exclusive Collector's Selection Vol. 2. This set will include a selection of fan-favorite cards reprinted with alternate artwork that is etched with premium foil. The Collector's Selection Vol. 1 has skyrocketed to be one of the most valuable products in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game due to its lack of availability, as these sets are only obtainable through direct pre-order during a short window of time. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

With these two cards, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off forms that we see a bit less in the anime and manga these days. The first one shows a form that we've only seen for Gogeta in the expanded universe, non-canon stuff: Super Saiyan 3. I love how the DBSCG shows us forms like this that we've never gotten to see in the main anime and manga. Gogeta looks like a force of nature here as he emerges from this hellish, red, swirling background. The aura around him reminds me of the tight, glowing flames that clung to Goku the first time he went Super Saiyan back on Namek. Then, we have a cool blue card with Trunks in his Super Saiyan 2 form as he crackles with the form's trademark electricity. I do miss Trunks' hairstyle during the time following the Cell Games where, even in his Super Saiyan form, his hair stands taller on end.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is now available to pre-order for a limited time at Premium Bandai USA. Pre-orders close on October 25th, 2021, and delivery is expected by April 2022. Stay tuned for more previews and, when the product does ship, an opening and a review.