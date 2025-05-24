Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: cyanide studio, Pro Cycling Manager 25

Pro Cycling Manager 25 Reveals Revamped Sponsorship System

Pro Cycling Manager 25 released a new video this week showing off the revamped sponsorship system for the latest edition of the series

Article Summary Pro Cycling Manager 25 unveils an overhauled sponsorship system for deeper team management.

Sponsors now have more detailed requirements, like rider origin, age, and team rankings.

Players can sign multiple sponsors and unlock new financial strategies each season.

New Unreal Engine 5 graphics bring more realism to races, weather, and course environments.

Developer Cyanide Studio and publisher Nacon released a new video this week for Pro Cycling Manager 25, giving a look at how they revamped the sponsorship system. If you've played previous versions, this is kind of a mechanic in the game where you essentially get sponsored and have logos show up on your jerseys, funding your way into the PCM circuit. That system has undergone a few changes to make it more of an intrigal part of your team makeup. You can see what we mean in the video as the game is still set to launch on June 5, 2025.

Sponsorship System

In Pro Cycling Manager 25, sponsors are discovered throughout the seasons. They also have more prerequisites for signing with your team, such as the origin and age of the cyclists. And, of course, the team's race results and rankings are of paramount importance. These sponsors are signed individually, which means that you can get several contracts at the same time. By choosing the right sponsors, you can create interesting synergies for your team. From one season to the other, the financial investment can be increased if the conditions for development are met. But greater commitment on their part requires better results from the cycling team in return. Other sponsor-related mechanics are present in Pro Cycling Manager 25, giving it a crucial role in the management of his cycling team. This choice remains that of the player, and can be made according to objectives and resources available.

Pro Cycling Manager 25

Pro Cycling Manager 25 enters a new era! With a switch to Unreal Engine 5, the game now benefits from a much more realistic representation of cycling and even higher graphics quality, for an even more immersive experience. Rediscover the roads of the Tour de France, the Vuelta, the Classics, and the Monuments in a whole new light. With completely reworked landscapes and more realistic lighting effects, the Pro Cycling Manager experience has never been so close to reality. In addition to these elements, the representation of rain has been improved with ground puddles and reflections, promising a whole new experience under the weather during your sessions in Paris-Roubaix, Liège Bastogne Liège, and many other races.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!