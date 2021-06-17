ProtoCorgi Will Launch On PC & Nintendo Switch On August 26th

Indie developer Kemono Games and publisher Ravenscourt revealed ProtoCorgi will release on August 26th for PC and Nintendo Switch. This is one of those super-fun-but-wholesome games where you play as a robotic pup who has taken on the task of saving his owner, a brilliant scientist kidnapped by an alien race who wants to rule the galaxy. The game mixes shoot 'em up style gameplay with pixel art arcade styles to create a fun adventure for people who just love dogs and amazing action. You can try a free demo of the game right now on Steam during the Steam Next Fest, as we have the trailer and more info on the story for you below.

ProtoCorgi is a retro style pixel art, horizontal shoot 'em up with arcade gameplay that gives the player control over Bullet, a C3 class (Cute Cybernetic Corgi) pup. Be prepared to Shoot, Dodge and Bark your way through in this adorable Bark'em up! Countless waves of enemies, gigantic bosses and deadly obstacles will put your skills to the test. Help Bullet on his journey to save his master and friend Nixie from terrible alien forces! Fear not, the adventure is available to everyone with an adjustable difficulty from " Pup" to "Ultra Nightmare".

Take up to 27 different weapons combinations to defeat your enemies! As a true C3 Class Cybernetic pup, Bullet wields more than traditional weaponry. Use 3 different massive attacks to wipe-out the foes or rely on your fighting spirit to kick-ass! Master the power of the bark and take your skills to the leaderboard! May you engrave your name and see it unmatched. Let your friends know who is the best Corgi! Unleash your creativity! ProtoCorgi offers a stage editor mode where you are free to create future levels of your liking and to share them with your friends. Not all dogs bark the same way. Enjoy customizing Bullet's bark to your liking!