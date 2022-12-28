Psychological Horror Game Holstin Announced For PC & Consoles

Polish developer and publisher Sonka revealed this month that they're releasing a new psychological horror game called Holstin. The game sits you down in an isolated town where the people there are slowly losing their minds due to some sort of possession happening to everyone, while an ominous presence seems to be lurking in the shadows. You'll have to wade through the madness to find the truth while trying not to be overcome yourself. There's no date for the game yet, so we can't even tell you if it will be out in 2023. For now, enjoy the info from the developers and the trailer below.

"Holstin is set in an eerie, isolated 90's Polish lakeside town in which an ominous presence has slowly enveloped everything and everyone. A close colleague of yours came here, looking for answers to a newspaper story. But after a series of incoherent and troubling messages, all contact was lost. Now you need to venture into this psyche-shattering town to find out the truth and the fate of your friend.

Explore a Possessed Town: Something is very wrong in the town of Jeziorne-Kolonia. The streets are overrun by some kind of filthy slime. The people, the buildings, and the wildlife all seem to be slowly deteriorating from the inside.

Fight and Survive Against Unfathomable Monstrosities: Scavenge for scarce supplies and weapons to fight off the twisted monstrosities now roaming the darkest corners of the town.

Speak to Locals Slowly Losing Their Minds: Sanity among the locals seems to be slowly slipping away, but they are the only ones who can get you the answers you need. You will have to play along with their unnerving delusions and try to understand their festering world to get anywhere.

Classic Visuals with Modern Tricks and Technology: Hand-drawn, 3D pixel-art enhanced with dynamic lighting and a free camera system.

Hand-drawn, 3D pixel-art enhanced with dynamic lighting and a free camera system. Full Voice Acting in Polish and English: Chillingly manic performances in both English and Polish will bring every character in Holstin to life.