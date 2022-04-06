PUBG: Battlegrounds Brings Sanhok Map To Roots In Latest Update

Krafton Inc. has released new details to the next update coming to PUBG: Battlegrounds as a familiar map goes back to its roots. The update, which will be 17.1, will go live on April 13th for PC and April 21st for consoles, as players will be able to experience the original design for the Sanhok map. Nature is reclaiming much of the land as it turns back into an overgrown paradise map, drought with dangers you haven't seen in a couple of years, and a lot of missing stuff that you will want back. The update will also add a new ACE32 weapon, a new ranked season, and balancing changes to the Tactical Pack. You can read a rundown below and you can check out the full set of updates here.

Sanhok Returns to its Original Form: As previously mentioned in the 2022 Dev Plan, Sanhok is returning to its original appearance with Bootcamp's lobster-shaped building, Docks, Ruins, Quarry and the original jungle theme all coming back to the map. Taking community sentiment into account after the map's update in 2020, the team decided to rework much of Sanhok, helping bring it more in-line with the original map by removing the Loot Truck, Decoy Grenade and Jammer Pack.

New Ranked Season: Update 17.1 introduces a new ranked season, meaning all rewards earned during the PUBG: Battlegrounds Ranked Season 16 will be automatically added to players' inventory once the Ranked Season 17 begins. Once Season 17 is over and the server undergoes maintenance, every reward but the Parachute Skin will be removed from the inventory.

New Weapon – ACE32: Another 7.62mm weapon joins the fold in 17.1! With the current AR weapon pool lacking in 7.62mm weapons vs 5.56mm, the low-recoil ACE32 will be easier to tame than the Beryl M762. The latest weapon will be available for players across all maps.

Tactical Gear Adjustments: With 17.1, the Tactical Pack will no longer be able to store other Tactical Gear (Drone, EMT Gear and Spotter Scope).