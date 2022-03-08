PUBG: Battlegrounds Loads 16.2 Update To Test Servers

Krafton Inc, released new details today about the next update for PUBG: Battlegrounds as they're prepping it in the test servers. The primary addition to this update is that they are introducing new Tactical Gear and an updated Map Service Plan to the game. The first one is deigned to pepper different levels of armor throughout the map so that even if you get a low-grade armor, it still has some benefit to it before immediately becoming trash from a shotgun blast. The second one will give you some new options in a couple of the maps that will give you newe things to do and keep you on your toes a bit. The update will kick off the first new Survivor Pass to come out since the game transitioned to Free-To-Play back in January. You can read more about what you'll see on the test servers below.

Survivor Pass – Punk Wave: It's finally here. The first new Survivor Pass since PUBG: Battlegrounds transitioned to F2P launches with Update 16.2. This pass features a "punk" theme and will allow players to earn a variety of rewards and items as they progress through it.

New Tactical Gear: Update 16.2 also brings new Tactical Gear into the mix with the Tactical Pack and Spotter Scope! The Tactical Pack allows Survivors to store almost any type of item and come up with new and creative playstyles not previously seen in the game. The Spotter Scope is a new mid-range scouting Tactical Gear that's a special set of binoculars. It will help players spy and mark their competitors while also allowing for non-verbal communication with their squad!

Map Service Plan: With 16.2, map rotations will see an adjustment as Sanhok will be replaced with Haven in this update's rotation for Normal Matches. Prepare to battle newly-added bots, enemy players and the Pillar in the return of the industrial island, Haven! Normal Match Erangel/Miramar/Taego/Karakin/ Haven Ranked Match Erangel/Miramar/Taego

