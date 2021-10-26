PUBG Mobile Announces New Partnership With... Baby Shark?!

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games revealed this week that PUBG Mobile has a brand new partnership coming in with… Baby Shark? Okay… You read that correctly, the 2015 earworm that never really left is now involved with the mobile battle royale title, as they're doing a special kind of crossover with Pinkfong Baby Shark. They are currently holding a contest for players who want an exclusive as you can currently recreate the song's iconic dance moves in-game with the new Baby Shark Dance motion. All you have to do is record and share your best in-game Baby Shark Dance videos on social media and you'll have a chance to win a special event exclusive permanent item in the game. There's also a few more additions, which you can read about below.

Players can also get their hands on exclusive Pinkfong Baby Shark themed items including a Baby Shark Parachute, Baby Shark Pan, Baby Shark Set and Baby Shark Graffiti. Players can earn these free and, in some cases, permanent rewards by participating in the in-game event and completing daily challenges with friends.

Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games said, "Pinkfong Baby Shark has earned its place in history, and we're thrilled to be continuing its legacy by bringing its unique brand of fun, iconic sounds and moves to PUBG Mobile. We can't wait to see our community getting involved and showing off their best Baby Shark dances!"

"PUBG Mobile has been a global sensation for years, and we are delighted to announce the collaboration with them to introduce our beloved Pinkfong Baby Shark in a new and exciting way." said Min Seok Kim, CEO, SmartStudy. "We will continue to develop entertaining and creative ways to present our content, bringing joy to our fans around the world and across generations."