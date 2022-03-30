PUBG Mobile Club Open Will Start Registration On Thursday

Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. have revealed that signups for the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) will kick off this Thursday. Specifically, the registration will be taking names for the Fall Split, which at the time we're writing this is currently set to have a $600k prize pool, as well as the introduction of a competitive shift for 2022. As fans of the series are well aware at this point, a lot of changes have been preluded to as they are looking to change things up yet again for the year. However, beyond the info we have below about country-level regions essentially being done away with, not a lot of chatter has been made about what they'll be doing to the gameplay. Whatever is in the works we're guessing we'll find out more when they start sending out info about tournaments setups and requirements sometime in late April. Registrations for the PMCO will officially open at this link on March 31st and will run till April 13th. You can read more of what to expect for 2022 down below.

For 2022 the PMCO has switched to a regional amateur and semi-pro competition with teams eligible to compete across six regions. There are no longer country-level regions but instead 170 countries will be represented across PMCO North America, PMCO South America (PMCO Brazil and PMCO Latin America) PMCO Africa, PMCO Middle East, PMCO Asia (PMCO South Asia and Asia Wildcard) and PMCO Europe (PMCO Western Europe and PMCO Turkey). Alongside the new regions, a new structure has been implemented to allow a wider range of competitions to feed into the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPL). PMCO teams will no longer be promoted directly to PMPL but instead, compete through PUBG Mobile National Championship or PMNC Regional Cup with a chance to reach PMPL in 2023.