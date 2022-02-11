PUBG Mobile Launches Santorini Map In Latest Partnership

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have formed a new partnership in PUBG Mobile that is introducing a special kind of new map. The two companies have formed a brand new collaboration with the Greek National Tourism Organization to bring in an all-new greek map that you can jump in and play right now. The map is called Santorini, and it serves to be a massive 8v8 landmass with sprawling architecture that mimics what you'd find within the country of Greece. Specifically, a ton of island scenery that serves as both a poetic scenery in the background but also gives a ton of vantage points to gun people down. We have more info on the map for you to check out down below as this is currently live in the game, all you need to do is update it.

Shaped by ancient volcanic eruptions, Santorini is known as the crowning jewel of the Aegean Sea and remains the most popular Greek destination for travelers worldwide. The new partnership brings elements of the globally renowned, picturesque island town to PUBG Mobile's new 'Santorini Arena Map' including the island's iconic blue rooftops, whitewashed houses, high and low cascading streets as well as amazing ocean views for players to explore and enjoy. The Santorini Arena Map offers a new 8v8 Clan battle experience as players go toe to toe traversing the island's hills. In 8v8 Team Deathmatch, players have infinite respawns and earn 1 point for each enemy they eliminate. The first team to achieve the elimination target within the time limit wins. Whilst in 8v8 Arena Training mode, players are free to pick up any weapon at the spawn point with no need to set up a loadout. Players can access the new 'Santorini' 8v8 map by selecting Unranked and Arena on the Mode Selection screen.