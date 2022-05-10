PUBG Mobile Launches Version 2.0 With Several Updates

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have released Version 2.0 of PUBG Mobile this morning, as the game gets several upgrades and a reworked map. The shorthand to a lot of what's going on is that the Livik map has been given an overhaul with a new look that will keep you busy for quite some time figuring out all the changes and how they affect your ability to run the map. There's also a new season pass you can snag with a ton of additions to it. The team has also incorporated several new security systems to attack cheaters, and new Legendary rewards are incoming with Cycle 2 Season 6. You can read more below and check out the trailer with all the patch notes.

Livik gets an explosive overhaul in PUBG Mobile with an upgraded environmental redesign in its urban areas to showcase innovative new combat strategies. A new vehicle – the agile four-seater Utility Task Vehicle – has also been added to Livik and Aftermath, allowing players to quickly move back and forth across the map's diverse landscape. At the beginning of the match, a golden resource-rich area will spawn in a random urban area, allowing players to grab as many supplies as they can! Not to mention a great assemblage of mini games and items, such as Random Crates, which can be tracked down with Treasure Maps, Blomster's in-game Soccer Challenge, and a quick means of escape with the map's new Zipline. Airdrops come once a match in a designated area, while Recall Towers are dotted across Livik for players to revive their lost teammates. Lying beneath it all is Livik's volcano, which may erupt at any given moment – hide from its wrath by dodging its explosions and sheltering in buildings! All this content and more lands in Livik today.

A new batch of Legendary rewards are available for Cycle 2 Season 6, including themed Glasses, Parachute, Mask and much more. The tier system has also been adjusted, as more sub-tiers have been added within the Gold, Bronze and Silver tiers. With the new Royale Pass Month themes – Hidden Hunters for Month 11 – players can work their way up to rank 50 to pick between two rewards. They can also track the progress of their pass missions in matches through the mini-map and, with the Favorites Crate, select their preferred reward from any past season. A free Royale Pass Voucher will become available for next month's Royale Pass – themed Toy World – as well as the chance to participate in the server-wide Golden Chicken event and bonus Royale Pass Point event.