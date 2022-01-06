PUBG Mobile Publishers Score Legal Victory Over Cheaters

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have won a major case against cheaters who have been plaguing PUBG Mobile for years. Federal Courts in both the United States and Germany have ruled in favor of the game's publishers in their cases against several members of a hacking group. The final decision was made that the defendants are ordered to pay Tencent Games and Krafton around $10m in damages, which we're sure they'll attempt to appeal. The defendants were also ordered to cease future illegal activities involving game cheating and provide details of how they exploited the game, as well as out any collaborators who helped them in doing so. Both publishers vow to invest those funds into the development of anti-cheating tech.

Provided the ruling isn't appealed or overturned at any point, that's going to end up being a landmark ruling for a lot of game companies to reference in future lawsuits. As we're pretty confident hackers aren't going to stop cheating after this, meaning there will probably be more lawsuits across multiple titles for years to come where this will be referenced. We have parts of the joint statement from both publishers below.

"Millions of players worldwide enjoy PUBG Mobile and we will ensure a level playing field for everyone. Sadly, the actions of hacker groups undermine the fairness of the game. These Judgements send a clear message that we will not tolerate cheating in PUBG Mobile," stated Rick Li, Producer of PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games. "This legal victory bolsters our collective commitment to fiercely protect our games, PUBG IP and global community," said Minu Lee, Head of PUBGM Product Management at KRAFTON, Inc. "Fun and fairness is the bedrock of the PUBG Mobile experience and cheating in any form will not be tolerated. As such, we will continue enforcing our IP rights with unwavering resolve against any who seek to tarnish or misuse them." These lawsuits highlight an on-going commitment to combat cheating and come after the shutdown of the world's biggest video game cheating operation based within China in March of last year and several global hacking groups abandoning cheats for PUBG Mobile. Measures employed to identify and prevent cheating include: continued investment in technology to improve replay screening and evaluation; more penalties for players found exploiting cheats, including isolated match-making and collaborating with members of the community to make the reporting process simpler. Furthermore, PUBG Mobile has recently launched one of its strictest anti-cheating measures – the device ban feature. The PUBG Mobile security team will identify the devices of users who deliberately cheat and continue to adversely affect the gaming environment. Once verified as being used for malicious purposes, the player's device will be banned permanently, and it will no longer be possible to log into the game or create a new account on that device.