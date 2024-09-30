Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile, Tekken 8 | Tagged: PUBG, Volkswagen

PUBG Mobile Teases Volkswagen, Ultimate Royale, Tekken 8 Collab

PUBG Mobile made a few announcements this morning, as they covered collabs with Tekken 8 and Volkswagon, along with Ultimate Royale

Three pieces of news about PUBG Mobile dropped this morning from Krafton, as they're upgrading one of their modes and two new collaborations on the way. First off, UIltimate Royale will be getting an upgrade for players to dive into, which will tie directly into the esports system, determining a new way of ranking players and moving ahead with events. Meanwhile, the team is launching a new collaboration with Volkswagon to bring the iconic Beetle to the game as a vehicle to drive around in, with a few models dropping into the game. Finally, the team is also launching a new collaboration with Bandai Namco to bring Tekken 8 into the game. For a limited time, you'll be able to snag character sets of Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, and Nina Williams, as well as a ton of in-game items to claim.

Ultimate Royale

Ultimate Royale offers a brand new opportunity for all players hoping to test their skills in a PUBG Mobile esports environment. The new ranked system offers more than just an immersive esports experience; however, Ultimate Royale will give the top 500 ranked players the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the world's top players at the end of the season. After proving their worth, qualifying players will be given the chance to attend a professional team tryout within their region, and for a few skilled players, the chance to access PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) qualifiers. This marks a new era of PUBG Mobile Esports, giving fans across the world a new chance to go pro.

Each Classic Season, after 14 days, Ultimate Royale will open its doors to any player who has achieved Crown Tier in the current or previous season. The new ranked system features 5 Ultimate Royale tiers – Vanguard, Exceed, Supreme, Peerless, and Legend. Each tier below Legend will have five mini-tiers, with a requirement of 100 rating points to progress to the next mini-tier. For a limited time each day – with the schedule dependent on the major region – eligible players can team up with friends or join the matching queue in third-person squads for a chance to earn ranked points in Classic Erangel as part of 16 teams. Players can earn 1 point for each elimination, and additional points are available according to team rank at the time of player elimination.

Upon reaching specific tiers, players will be able to claim unique rewards, with additional rewards distributed at the end of the season based on the highest tier achieved. Players can display their prowess in style with elaborate visual effects and profile medals to claim, and each week, the top 1,000 ranked placements will be given exciting additional rewards. Ultimate Royale Season 1 kicks off with Alpha 7 Esports as the cover pro team, following a season of constantly improving themselves, culminating in a victory at the 2024 PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC). Coinciding with the esports experience, map configurations like Playzone shrink time, Blue Zone decay rate, and damage per second are all in line with tournament standards, with Red Zones, aim assists, flare guns, and shops disabled. Playstyles will have to adapt to the new scoring rules as players are faced with the challenge of balancing eliminations and ranking points in each match, encouraging a variety of ways to engage with each game.

PUBG Mobile x Volkswagon

Available until November 10th, players can choose between two iconic Volkswagen models, the VW Käfer 1200L, and the VW New Beetle Convertible, each featuring its own unique and charming design. The classic VW Käfer 1200L is offered in vibrant Yellow or a playful Creatures design, while the contemporary VW New Beetle Convertible comes in striking Pink or an adventurous Monster theme. PUBG Mobile players can explore their favorite gameplay experiences using these new in-game vehicles, immersing themselves in the distinctive character and charm of Volkswagen.

Throughout the licensing collaboration, special in-game events offer players the chance to obtain four exclusive vehicle attachments that players can use to customize their Beetles. These attachments, including the playful balloon attachment and toy attachment for the VW Käfer 1200L (Creatures) and the edgy horns attachment and wind-up attachment for the VW New Beetle Convertible (Monster), add an extra layer of personalization, making the vehicles even more eye-catching and dynamic.

PUBG Mobile x Tekken 8

Starting today until October 31st, this electrifying collaboration introduces a themed prize path event that seamlessly blends the intense world of PUBG Mobile with the iconic fighters of Tekken 8, bringing a new level of excitement to the battlegrounds. PUBG Mobile players can look forward to acquiring character sets for fan-favorite Tekken fighters via the Prize Path, including Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, and Nina Williams. These character sets will allow players to embody these legendary fighters as they battle for victory.

The collaboration also introduces a range of new Emotes, including the Tekken 8 Collaboration Entry Emote and the Victory Results Emote, perfect for celebrating triumphs in style, and a specially designed Jin Kazama-themed PP-19 Bizon skin, perfect for those players looking to make a statement. Throughout the collaboration, players can also collect various Tekken 8-themed items via the Prize Path, such as collaboration graffiti, space gifts (including a special Jin vs Kazuya edition), avatar, and avatar frame. These all serve as the perfect way for players to showcase their love for both PUBG Mobile and Tekken 8.

