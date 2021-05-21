PUBG: New State Opens Registration For Alpha Testing

Krafton announced today that they will be opening registration for the alpha testing phase for PUBG: New State. The dev team is looking to test everything out before they do a full launch, as they will be conducting a closed Alpha Test for Android users in the United States from June 11th-13th. Those eligible and interested in participating in the Alpha Test can apply at this link until June 6th, at which point they will shut it off and roll with who they choose. No word yet as to if or when they'll be running one for iOS users, but we're assuming at some point they have to in order to make sure it runs on those devices. You can read more about it below.

The U.S.-only PUBG: New State Alpha Test will be focused on measuring an early version of the game's performance, server and network stability, and in-development gameplay systems. The feedback Krafton receives during the Alpha Test will help ensure the company meets the expectations of its community when PUBG: New State is released later this year. During the Alpha Test, players will be able to drop into TROI, a futuristic 8×8 map, where they will be able to experience distinct gameplay features in advance of launch and explore a section of the PUBG universe in 2051. "We are committed to using all the valuable community feedback and game data we receive during the Alpha Test to improve and deliver an experience that meets fan expectations when it launches," said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer for PUBG: New State. "Our goal is to craft a truly enjoyable gameplay experience for players across the world, and we can't wait to get the game into the community's hands soon."