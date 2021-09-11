PUBG PCS5 Americas Grand Finals Will Kick Off On September 16th

Krafton Inc. has revealed more details about the PUBG PCS5 Americas Grand Finals as the competition will begin on September 16th. This time around the competition will feature sixteen teams from North America and Latin America who have battled their way through several competitions to get their spot and a chance to earn a chunk of the $250k regional prize pool. If you're curious as to how all of the teams eventually got to this point, you can check out the previous standings and competitions here. The event will take place over three consecutive weekends as they will play from September 16th-17th, September 23rd-24th, and September 30th-October 1st. As it has been in previous competitions, the Pick'em Challenge has returned for this event, and if you're looking to get in on that action, we have details below as to how that competition will play out for the fans.

The Pick'em Challenge has returned for PCS5 and gives fans the opportunities to earn in-game rewards by correctly predicting the outcomes during each regional tournament. Taking place between Sept. 8 and Sept. 30, the PCS5 Pick'em Challenge consists of two distinct events: "Pick The Winner" and "Team Face-Off"

Similar to previous Pick'em Challenges, fans need voting coupons to "vote" on the outcome they think is most likely. Voting coupons can be obtained by purchasing thematic PCS5 items or by using "codes" that will appear during a PCS5 broadcast.

Players who vote and correctly predict the outcome of matches will earn Esports Points (EP), which can be redeemed for additional in-game items. For the "Pick The Winner" event, participants can vote up to 7 times per region and will earn 100,000 EP per correct selection.

As mentioned above, 30% of revenue generated from Pick'em challenge sales will be added to the PCS5 prize pool.