Punch Club 2: Fast Forward Confirmed For 2023 Release tinyBuild Games confirmed this week that they will be releasing Punch Club 2: Fast Forward sometime in 2023.

This morning, tinyBuild Games and Lazy Bear Games confirmed that Punch Club 2: Fast Forward will be released for PC sometime this year. The game harkens back to the original as you have trained yourself to be an amazing fighter, as you'll choose your own path to the top while learning skills along the way to defeat some of your hardest opponents. But beware, there are some insane fighters coming your way that you'll need to train hard for with some amazing skills at your disposal. Enjoy the trailer and info below while we wait for a proper release date.

"Life in the rat race is fast-paced, time-consuming, and requires effective management to survive, and Punch Club 2: Fast Forward is the same! It's literally a simulation game! Manage your time and funds whilst climbing to the top of the fighting leagues, solving crimes, and working for the police, mob, mafia, and about anyone else you cross paths with. Whilst nothing beats good old-fashioned blood, sweat, and tears, neuro training and illegal software sure sound tempting. Even if there is a slight risk, you'll be exposed as a fraud, and your last brain cell will pack up and leave. Completing quests will give you access to new fighting schools, moves, dollars, good person points, and even the Lion Queen on VHS! Multiple branching storylines are impacted by your moral choices, so do the right thing! Or don't. We're not your boss."

– Punch, kick and cheat your way through if you want. Becoming the best damn fighter ain't easy; it takes time, dedication, dollars, and training! Increase your stats and techniques, plan your match, and create your own incredibly awesome school of fighting! Manage… Everything – Oversee everything from precious hours in the day to finances whilst climbing to the top of the fighting leagues, solving crimes, working for the police, mob, mafia, and about anyone else you cross paths with. Perfect your strategy to become the best damn fighter this city has ever seen.

– Fully developed NPCs with interesting personalities and stories accompany a variety of branching story paths to explore. The stakes of moral choices impact story outcomes! 80's Nostalgia – This fighting management sim provides a gritty throwback into an 80's inspired future. Enjoy the pure adrenaline-fuelled awesomeness of the '80s with humor, quotes, and good old bone-crunching action!

