PureArts To Make Assassin's Creed Shadows Shogi Board Game

PureArts and Ubisoft have come together to make a special edition of the classic Shogi board game for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

PureArts announced this morning that they will be making a limited edition version of the classic board game Shogi for Assassin's Creed Shadows. Working together with Ubisoft, the two companies have come together to create this fully playable version of the game with a ton of references to the iconic video game series and its latest entry. As you can see from the images below, they have made a board of wood and metal corners with built-in drawers to keep the bamboo pieces, with the top of it decked out in shades of red with the game's icon on the top. Plus, a few extra icons on the sides with design accents. The company went all out on this one to make it a must-own for players who are obsessed with the franchise, or just collectors of Shogi (which there are a ton of people out there who collect boards). The company will be taking pre-orders now as it will run you $200 for the game, with units expected to ship sometime in Q1 2026.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Shogi Board Game

The limited-edition Assassin's Creed Shadows Shogi Board Game blends Japanese culture and the iconic Assassin's Creed universe to create a visually and intellectually interesting game of strategy. The standard tournament-size wooden board is adorned with sculpted metal corners and accents and features the Assassin's Creed Shadows crest to create a stunning, high-quality game set. Each bamboo wood game piece shows the silhouette of an Assassin's Creed Shadows character and can be stored in the wood drawer storage compartment. The perfect combination of culture and fandom, the Shogi Board Game is a must-have for both Assassin's Creed fanatics and avid board game players.

Standard tournament-size wooden board with the Assassin's Creed Shadows emblem

Bamboo pieces

Wooden storage drawer

Metal accents and corners

