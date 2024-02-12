Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Draknek & Friends, José Hernández, Sokobond Express

Puzzle Game Sokobond Express Releases On Steam Next Week

Sokobond Express will finally make its way onto PC, as the chemistry puzzler title will be released on Steam next Thursday.

Article Summary Sokobond Express launches on PC via Steam on February 22, 2024.

Previously available on Nintendo Switch, the game features updated chemistry puzzles.

No chemistry knowledge needed for this minimalist and deep puzzle experience.

Evolve your strategy as new tools and mechanics increase the game's complexity.

Indie game developer José Hernández and publisher Draknek & Friends confirmed that Sokobond Express will be released on PC via Steam this month. The game has already been out on the Nintendo Switch for a few years, back when it came out through Future Friends Games. A lot has been changed and updated since then, as the game uses chemistry blocks and connections for you to solve simple puzzles. You can check out more about the game below and watch the latest trailer above, as the game will be released on February 22, 2024.

Sokobond Express is a beautifully minimalist puzzle game that combines chemical bonds and puzzling pathfinding in novel ways. Leverage your strategic planning skills, visualizing your end destination ahead of time and adapting to the game's growing complexities in order to maximize your opportunities for success. As the game progresses and you learn new tools and mechanics, you'll have to experiment and consistently reconsider the space around you as your plan inevitably combusts, and you must reevaluate your path forward. Thoughtfully curated and surprisingly deep, Sokobond Express takes the guesswork out of chemistry, letting you feel like a chemist without requiring any upfront chemistry knowledge.

Starting with only one atom to navigate can feel like a breeze, but don't be fooled. As the game progresses and you learn new rules and mechanics, you'll have to maneuver multiple molecules simultaneously on the same screen, staying on your toes and consistently reconsidering the space around you as the challenge level ratchets up. Experiment with various solutions and watch your plan inevitably combust as you must consistently rethink and reevaluate your path forward. Thoughtfully curated and surprisingly deep, Sokobond Express takes the guesswork out of chemistry, letting you feel like a chemist without requiring any upfront chemistry knowledge. Immerse yourself in this delightful, mechanically intuitive, and elegant experience while getting lost in the art of rewarding puzzle-solving.

