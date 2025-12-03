Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Puzzle Parasite, Wrenfall

Puzzle Parasite Unveils New Launch Trailer With Release

Check out th eofficial launch trailer for the physics‑driven puzzle adventure game Puzzle Parasite, as it has been released on Steam today

Article Summary Puzzle Parasite launches on Steam, blending physics-based puzzles with a sci-fi adventure twist.

Wield a cricket bat and alien tech to solve environmental puzzles and uncover planet secrets.

Experience a story-driven single-player campaign or join a friend in unique co-op challenges.

Manipulate energy cores, light bridges, and gravity devices as the planet reacts to your actions.

Indie game developer and publisher Wrenfall has released one more trailer for the game Puzzle Parasite, as the game has been released today. The launch trailer, which you can check out here, is basically one last hurrah to get you to check the game out. And it's a pretty good one for the physics‑driven puzzle adventure title, as they show you in your suit, armed with a cricket bat, attempting to manipulate energy cores, navigate light bridges, and avoid lethal lasers. Did we mention you have telekenesis as well? Enjoy the trailer as the game has been released on PC via Steam.

Puzzle Parasite

Follow Trent, an enthusiastic rookie, and Delilah, a dry‑humored professional, as they keep you company on your journey into the planet. Explore and uncover the secrets of this alien place, and discover the fate of your crew and yourself. Using a vintage cricket bat and alien technology, journey into alien ruins to explore the mysterious planet and solve brain stumping, physics-based puzzles in a single-player campaign. Or team up with a friend in a bespoke co-op campaign, featuring unique puzzle challenges intricately designed for two players.

