PvPvE Extraction Shooter Sand Announces Second Playtest

TinyBuild Games is offering another chance to play their new PvPvE extraction shooter game Sand, as a new playtest is on the way

Article Summary TinyBuild Games announces second playtest for PvPvE extraction shooter Sand in winter 2025.

Explore the desert planet Sophie with customizable mech bases, the Tramplers, in a unique 1910 sci-fi setting.

Uncover resources and treasures in a vast open world, teaming up to build the ultimate movable base.

Join the resilient Galicians from Austro-Hungarian Empire seeking riches on the now barren planet Sophie.

Indie game developers Hologryph and TowerHaus, along with publisher tinyBuild Games, have confirmed that a second playtest of Sand will take place in 2025. During Steam Next Fest in October, over 200k players tried out the game, giving them their first taste of the desert planet called Sophie. Now, a second playtest will be coming later this winter, as they are currently signing up players on the game's Steam page. You can find out more in the latest trailer above.

Sand

In an alternate history version of 1910, humanity had made significant advancements in space exploration thanks to the discovery of new energy sources. The Austro-Hungarian Empire led the way in conquering other planets, but a mysterious ecological disaster struck planet Sophie, forcing its settlers to hastily leave behind a once-resource-rich world. Motivated by desperation, the bravest and most impoverished individuals from the empire now journey to planet Sophie, seeking to test their fate, uncover hidden riches in the barren wastelands, and profoundly change their lives.

In Sand players are thrust into desolate deserts of the fallen planet Sophie, embarking on a quest to uncover resources and treasures. To navigate this harsh terrain efficiently, players are provided with the ability to design and modify their own Trampler, a walking mech capable of traversing the islands that were once submerged beneath a vast sea. Your Trampler is your base! The Trampler serves as the player's main base, both as a means of exploration and loot storage. Players are able to customize their tramplers – from interior design, to upgrading its power, armor, and weapons. Team up with other players to pool your resources together to create the ultimate movable base in a large open world.

The game's characters originate from Galicia, a region within the Austro-Hungarian Empire predominantly inhabited by Ukrainians and Poles. During the early stages of colonization, the Kaiser promised the Galicians a significant portion of the planet Sophie, enticing them to volunteer as the primary labor force for constructing the cities that would eventually belong to them. Despite the ecological disaster, the allure of owning their own space territories proves difficult to abandon. The most resilient and desperate Galicians, who have little to lose, resort to semi-legal means of reaching the planet, driven by their determination to rectify historical injustices and claim what they believe is rightfully theirs.

