Radiant Steelix Is A Major Hit In Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma

The NEW Pokémon TCG set has arrived in Japan. Dark Phantasma was released on May 13th, 2022 and continues the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma features cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set also continues the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and sees more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo pattern. This sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at another Radiant Card from the set.

Radiant cards are cards that depict a Pokémon in its Shiny form. Like old school Shining Pokémon cards, the creature itself is rendered in etched, holographic foil. However, the difference is that the text box of the card is also foil and a unique, boxy reverse holo pattern moves through the entire card.

This is the third Radiant card in the set, and it shows off the Johto beast Steelix in its gleaming, golden Shiny form. A terrific choice for a Radiant card that is beautifully illustrated by Sanosuke Sakuma who follows the established trend of keeping these simple so the design stands out. This card type has grown on me a lot and I appreciate how English-language sets include them in the Reverse Holo slot like Amazing Rares, which enriches box openings by adding to the overall pull rate.

