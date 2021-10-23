Raid Rotation For Halloween 2021 Event Part Two In Pokémon GO

The Halloween 2021 Event Part Two is now live in Pokémon GO. In addition to switching up the spawns and 7KM Egg pool, this event has brought forth a new raid rotation that hinges around the Dark-type Mythical Darkrai and the newly released Mega Evolution, Mega Absol. Let's get into the details to determine which of these raids are worth your pass.

The current Pokémon GO raid rotation is:

Tier One

Galarian Yamask

Murkrow – Shiny available, standard rate

Phantump

Pumpkaboo (Average Size)

Yamask – Shiny available, likely standard rate

There's not much worth going after here unless you're attempting to catch a high IV Galarian Yamask to evolve a good Runerigus. There are other ways to obtain Galarian Yamask through the event, though, so even that isn't something I'd spend more than a couple of raid passes on. Pumpkaboo in all of its sizes is in the wild and is plentiful, as is Phantump. Easy pass here.

Tier Three

Alolan Marowak – Shiny available, boosted rate

Banette

Halloween Mischief Drifblim – Shiny available, boosted rate

Lampent

If you have yet to catch the Shiny, Alolan Marowak is a staple of Tier Three raids and is well-worth your pass. Personally, I'm going after Drifblim. This is going to be a super-limited Shiny in this costume, which makes it, as a limited edition and Shiny-capable Pokémon, the most worthy of your pass of the entire rotation.

Tier Five

Darkrai – Shiny available, standard Tier Five Legendary/Mythical rate of one in 20

If you're farming Darkrai Candy or hunting the Shiny, have at it. However, this disappointing Tier Five feature isn't generating much interest and its current exclusive move of Sludge Bomb is one I'd suggest getting maybe one of and then keeping it moving. Niantic did their Halloween event dirty two years in a row with dry Darkrai features.

Mega Raids

Mega Absol – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of one in 60

A great new release! This is the first new Mega in Pokémon GO since June and it's a great one.