Raid Rotation For Secrets Of The Jungle Event 2021 In Pokémon GO

The Secrets of the Jungle Event 2021 is now live in Pokémon GO. It brings with it the release of the Galarian Mythical Pokémon Zarude in Special Research, the return of Jessie and James with their Meowth balloon, and more. Let's take a look at the event's raid rotation which includes a rare Rufflet feature.

The complete Secrets of the Jungle Event 2021 raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Explorer Pikachu – Shiny capable, rate likely the standard, unboosted Shiny rate

Foongus

Larvitar – Shiny capable, standard rate

Roggenrola – Shiny capable, standard rate

Rufflet – Shiny capable, rate unconfirmed

Rufflet is the star here. While it has not been explicitly confirmed that it has a Shiny rate, I find it to be worth raiding due to its rarity. It is mostly known as a GO Battle League encounter and has rarely been featured in raids. To my memory, it was only featured in the Secrets of the Jungle Event 2020 for its Shiny release and one other brief raid feature. I don't recommend raiding any of the other species, which can mostly be hunted in the wild.

Tier Three

Chansey – Shiny capable, boosted rate

Flygon

Lickitung – Shiny capable, rate unconfirmed

Ludicolo

Pinsir – Shiny capable, boosted rate

There's a lot worth doing here! If you need any of the Shiny Pokémon, you could certainly do worse with your raid pass. Also, if you'd like Trapinch Candy, use Pinap Berries when attempting to catch Flygon. The same for Lotad Candy and Ludicolo, though that isn't quite as useful.

Tier Five

Douse Drive Genesect

Mega Raids

Mega Gengar – Shiny capable, standard Mega-capable Pokémon rate of approximately one in 60

Douse Drive Genesect and Mega Gengar are not part of this specific event's raid rotation in Pokémon GO as they are the current bosses outside of this event. Remember, Douse Drive Genesect cannot be Shiny.