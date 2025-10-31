Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: H2 Interactive, MOSS Co., Raiden Fighters, Raiden Fighters Remix Collection

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection Confirms February 2026 Release

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection will arrive next February, bringing with it several titles in the series, remastered with extra options

Includes six versions of the Raiden Fighters Trilogy: Raiden Fighters, Raiden Fighters 2, and Raiden Fighters Jet

Major improvements include retry, beginner-friendly, settings customization, and BGM remix features

Remastered for fans and newcomers, with both Japanese and international editions, plus online rankings

H2 Interactive and MOSS Co. have confirmed the official release date for their upcoming retro collection, Raiden Fighters Remix Collection. The team will release Standard and Limited Editions of the title, which will contain several titles from the franchise of 2D shooting games. We have more details here and the latest trailer, as the collection arrives on February 26, 2025.

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection is the ultimate edition of the legendary shooting game series Raiden, which has been beloved by gamers around the world for decades. It includes both the Japanese and international versions of the Raiden Fighters Trilogy — Raiden Fighters, Raiden Fighters 2, and Raiden Fighters Jet — regarded as masterpieces within the franchise. This definitive collection brings together six different versions in total, major feature improvements, an online ranking system, and a newly remixed soundtrack by renowned composers.

The Raiden Fighters series, first released in the 1990s, is an enduring classic that fascinated gamers with its pixel graphics, high-tempo, intense sound effects, and intricately designed scoring system. Nearly 30 years after the original arcade release, the series—once considered difficult to be remade—is now set to make an epic return on modern consoles, thanks to the support of its devoted fanbase. Scheduled for release in February 2026, Raiden Fighters Remix Collection features a variety of design improvements to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone—from newcomers to the shooting game genre to veteran players returning to the controls after a long break.

A feature that allows players to return to the beginning of a stage has been newly added, which significantly improves the player's efficiency. Beginner-Friendly Feature: A special mode has been added in which enemies do not fire bullets at the player, making the game more accessible to newcomers.

A special mode has been added in which enemies do not fire bullets at the player, making the game more accessible to newcomers. Settings Customization Feature: Players can start the game with their preferred settings pre-configured, allowing for a more personalized and convenient gameplay experience.

Players can start the game with their preferred settings pre-configured, allowing for a more personalized and convenient gameplay experience. BGM Customization Feature: Players can customize the background music for each stage, with a wide selection of newly remixed tracks also included.

