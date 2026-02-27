Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: H2 Interactive, MOSS Co., Raiden Fighters Remix Collection

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection Has Been Launched

The Raiden Fighters Remix Collection has been launched this week as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch players can play it today

Article Summary Raiden Fighters Remix Collection launches for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch with three classic titles.

Includes both Japanese and international versions for a total of six unique game experiences.

New features: retry stage function, customizable controls, and a beginner-friendly mode for newcomers.

Remixed soundtrack, online rankings, and detailed settings customization enhance modern playability.

Developer Moss Co. and publisher H2 Interactive have released their latest retro game compilation, Raiden Fighters Remix Collection, for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. The collection has three title from the series in one package, all cleaned up and presented in the besdt way possible with a few additions for modern gaming. We have more details and a trailer here for you to check out before you dive into the title.

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection is the ultimate edition of the legendary shooting game series Raiden, which has been beloved by gamers around the world for decades. It includes both the Japanese and international versions of the Raiden Fighters Trilogy — Raiden Fighters, Raiden Fighters 2, and Raiden Fighters Jet — regarded as masterpieces within the franchise. This definitive collection brings together six different versions, along with major feature improvements, an online ranking system, and a newly remixed soundtrack by renowned composers.

This collection combines the original Japanese version, which was initially released exclusively in Japan, with the international version that was released in other regions. The two versions differ in language, stage layouts, and other elements, allowing players to enjoy a distinct experience even under the same title.

Retry Feature: A feature that allows players to return to the beginning of a stage has been newly added.

A feature that allows players to return to the beginning of a stage has been newly added. Rapid Fire: The Rapid-Fire Button can be assigned separately from the standard Shot Button, allowing for both regular play and charged attacks.

The Rapid-Fire Button can be assigned separately from the standard Shot Button, allowing for both regular play and charged attacks. Beginner-Friendly Feature: A special mode has been added in which enemies do not fire bullets at the player, making the game more accessible to newcomers.

A special mode has been added in which enemies do not fire bullets at the player, making the game more accessible to newcomers. Settings Customization Feature: Players can customize various settings, such as weapon levels, the number of bombs, and remaining lives, allowing for a more personalized and convenient gameplay experience.

Players can customize various settings, such as weapon levels, the number of bombs, and remaining lives, allowing for a more personalized and convenient gameplay experience. BGM Customization Feature: Players can customize the background music for each stage, with a wide selection of newly remixed tracks also included.

