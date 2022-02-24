Raikou Legendary Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Johto

It's time to begin preparing for this weekend's mega-event Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. This remote, ticketed event will feature all five Johto Legendaries in Tier Five raids including Lugia, Ho-Oh, Entei, Suicune, and Raikou. All of them will be available to encounter in their Shiny forms. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Raikou and perfect your catching strategy during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto.

Top Raikou Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Raikou counters as such:

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Shadow Mamowswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike)

Shadow Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Krookodile (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Raikou with efficiency.

Rhydon (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Golurk (Mud-Slap, Earth Power)

Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Regigigas (Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Donphan (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Golem (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Earthquake)

Swampert (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Raikou can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that if you encounter a Shiny in a Tier Five raids, it is a guaranteed first ball catch, so I'd suggest switching to Pinap Berries to increase the amount of Raikou Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Raikou will have a CP of 1972 in normal weather conditions and 2466 in boosted conditions.

Stay tuned for more in-depth Pokémon GO Tour: Johto coverage.