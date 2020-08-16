Rainbow Six Siege Reveals The Full Details To Operation Shadow Legacy

Today during the August Major 2020, Ubisoft revealed the full details to Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Shadow Legacy. As you already know from their teaser last week, this new Operation brings in Sam "Zero" Fisher from the Splinter Cell series as a new playable character. On top of that, you're getting an entirely reworked Chalet map for your multiplayer pleasure and several new or improved gameplay features. Sam may have a new callsign, but the tricks he comes with will make you think twice about where you place things. Ping 2.0 will be going the same as it will identify objects instead of just giving away locations. A new breaching gadget, SquadFinder, and a new map ban system are some of the new toys you'll get along the way. You can read more about Sam below, and get a full preview of things to come with the reveal video at the bottom which debuted during today's event.

In Operation Shadow Legacy, players will be able to rediscover Sam Fisher as an Attacker named Zero, equipped with a new gadget, the Argus Launcher, a two-way drill camera. The cameras are launched to pierce soft or reinforced walls, windows, and hatches or stick to any surface. Once in the camera, the Attacker can rotate the camera's vision to see the other side of the wall. Each camera is equipped with one laser charge, usable to deal damages to Defenders or destroy gadgets. Sam Fisher is also coming with his unique weapon the SC3000K & melee weapon: the Karambit. In addition to Sam Fisher, players will be able to explore a reimagined Chalet map, which has been newly reworked. The team improved the first and the second floors, and the roof is now traversable, among other features. Objectives have been the main focus of this rework, with a hallway added to improve rotation in the Basement, and the Trophy site has been switched for a new one in Dining.