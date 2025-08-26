Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Music, Retro Games, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: LP, Rare, Rare 40th Anniversary Box Set

Rare 40th Anniversary Box Set Announced By iam8bit

Celebreate four decades worth of video game music from Rare as iam8bit will release the Rare 40th Anniversary Box Set soon

This 4xLP vinyl set features tracks from over two dozen legendary Rare titles, spanning the studio’s history

Special edition includes gold and blue vinyl, nodding to Rare’s classic logo and gaming heritage

Premium package features exclusive artwork, character collages, and pays tribute to Rare’s legacy

iam8bit and Xbox Game Studios are working together for a new release, as they announced the Rare 40th Anniversary Box Set earlier this month. This four-LP set will include iconic tracks from over two dozen titles from the iconic Rare game library, harkening back to its earliest titles like Battletoads and up to recent games like Sea of Thieves. WE ehave more details below as the set is currently selling for $100.

Rare 40th Anniversary Box Set

This is the Rare 40th Anniversary Box Set 4xLP. Within its finely-constructed grooves, you'll find an assortment of sweet-sounding tracks from a slew of incredible games. Ready to hear 'em?! Sea of Thieves, Viva Piñata, Battletoads, Battletoads in Battlemaniacs, Banjo-Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts, Kinect Sports, Kinect Sports Season Two, Perfect Dark, Perfect Dark Zero, Killer Instinct, Killer Instinct Gold, Conker's Bad Fur Day, Conker Live & Reloaded, Jet Force Gemini, Grabbed by the Ghoulies, Blast Corps, and Kameo: Elements of Power. WOW!

And those aforementioned grooves? They're pressed on 4 Shades of Rareware Gold and Blue vinyl, a nod to the color of the legendary studio's ever-evolving logo through the decades. It's our way of calling back to those nostalgic boot-up screens we all remember so fondly. We collaborated with the amazing Lewy Jones to create a collage of Rare's unforgettable heroes, villains, and goofballs, bursting with hidden secrets only the sharpest of eagle-eyed fans will be able to find. Likewise, each sleeve is adorned with a collage of Rare icons and legends, from talking piñatas to great and mighty poos and more.

The whole package comes wrapped in a premium full-cover slipcase, ensuring it'll all but demand to take center stage in your vinyl collection. This box set is a Rare delicacy, a true celebration of one of gaming's most historically important studios. Treat yourself to this momentous musical legacy.

