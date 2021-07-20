Rare Yu-Gi-Oh! Box Of 1st Ed Metal Raiders On Auction At Heritage

Yu-Gi-Oh! is a game that has evolved wildly over the years. From its inception with the Legend of Blue Eyes White Dragon set all the way through its legal disputes and schism between the CCG and OCG, the game has experienced massive power creep as stronger and stronger cards have been released. However, even with various different power levels among different sets and all sorts of different television series and video games, the game has managed to retain its integrity as exactly that: a game.

Looking fondly back to the olden days of the game, Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that mainly deals with comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a rare, 1st Edition booster box of Yu-Gi-Oh!'s Metal Raiders expansion set, the second set from the game, up for auction. Prospective bidders have until Saturday, July 24th, at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this wonderfully nostalgic booster box.

According to the auction's listing page on Heritage Auctions' website:

Don't miss out on the awesome opportunity to own a sealed booster box from the Metal Raiders set. Offered here is that very box and to make things better the box is still in its original shrink-wrap! After the extremely successful release of Legend of Blue Eyes Konami decided to follow it up with this expansion set and it didn't disappoint. The set featured chase cards that have become must haves for fans and collectors alike, cards included: Gate Guardian, Summoned Skull, Time Wizard, B. Skull Dragon, Mirror Force, and many more! This box contains 24 booster packs, each with 9 cards, for a total of 216 cards. Because the box is sealed, the cards have never been handled, so we can assume that they are likely all in GEM MINT 10 condition. The box has slightly blunted corners and the wrapping is intact. Overall condition is Excellent.

If you wish to bid on this Yu-Gi-Oh! booster box, please kindly remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time, or 1:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction listing for this item at Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!