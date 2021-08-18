Ratchet & Clank Are Coming To PlayStation Versions Of Rocket League

Psyonix and Sony have partnered up for a fun little crossover as Ratchet & Clank are coming to Rocket League as a PlayStation exclusive. Both characters have been added to the game today as a special bundle for those who own a PS4 or PS5, as you can snag special skins for both the orange and blue sides. You'll also see special toppers, boost trails, decals, and more that you can add to your cars to show off your love for the characters. We have more info below as the update to the game also comes with the ability to play the game in 120 FPS on the PS5!

Rocket League is celebrating the beloved Ratchet & Clank video game series from Insomniac Games by bringing the characters onto the pitch for the first time! Get the free Ratchet & Clank bundle in Rocket League beginning August 18 just by logging into Rocket League on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console. The bundle includes the Ratchet & Clank Punk Decal for Octane, Negatron Collider Boost, Clank Balloon Topper, and the Ratchet Balloon Topper. Play Rocket League At 120 FPS Also on August 18, enjoy Rocket League on the PlayStation 5 console targeting 120 FPS! A new "Video Quality" setting will be added within the Video Settings menu allowing players to select Quality or Performance modes. Here are the details for each setting: Quality: 4K checkerboard resolution at 60 FPS with HDR.

HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better.

4K capable display required to experience 4K. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K. Performance: Game runs at 2688×1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR.

Game UI runs in 4K checkerboard.

4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688×1512.

HDR and 120 FPS require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable.