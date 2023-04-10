Ravensburger Reveals Info On How To Play Disney Lorcana Ravensburger has revealed new details to the rules and gameplay of Disney Lorcana as the game is still set to be released this Summer.

Ravensburger released new details this afternoon about Disney Lorcana, as they gave an introduction to the rules ahead of the game's release this Summer. After having a couple of leaks over the past week, they decided to drop a shorthand introduction to the rules of how you'll be able to play the game, along with some notes from one of the game designers, both of which we have below. The team also said there would be an organized play program that will be coming to game nights at select local game stores. Qualifying local game stores will receive a kit of promo cards, pins, and other prizes for players to take home and have an early advantage on the launch. We have more info below as we slowly wait for shops to become qualified.

"In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They'll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to "quest" for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins. Depending on their players' preferences, stores can use the organized play kit to host tournaments or to support "league play," which is participation-based. Players collect points by first playing (win or lose), bringing a friend to game night, or teaching someone the rules. Then, stores can award prizes to players with the most points. The kit's materials will support a 12-week league play program."

"My co-designer Steve Warner and I kept four factors in mind when designing the game: approachability, fun, strategy, and whimsy," said Ryan Miller, Ravensburger co-designer and Brand Manager, Disney Lorcana. "We created streamlined rules that we believe will engage new players, while also developing enough strategy in the game to engage experienced players. We also wanted to make sure Lorcana feels like a Disney game, which is shown through the art, flavor text, and design. For example, there are "song" cards in the game based on songs from Disney films. While you're not required to sing them when you play, we highly encourage it. Supporting local game stores is critical to building a community around a TCG. Our goal is to not only support the longevity of our game, but also create a second home where Lorcana players and collectors can meet up to trade and play."