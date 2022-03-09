Ravensburger Reveals Star Wars Villainous Coming This Summer

Ravensburger has revealed the latest addition to their Villainous line of board games with the new Star Wars Villainous edition. Set in the Star Wars galaxy, the game plays like previous editions of the series, only this time around you get to play as one of five characters from the sci-fi franchise including Darth Vader, Asajj Ventress, Kylo Ren, Moff Gideon, or General Grievous. The game will add in some new mechanics to keep it a little different from the Disney and Marvel versions, such as depending on their villain's unique power, you'll need to use your "Ambition" to perform actions that power effects, each one based on that particular character's use of the Force, strategic leadership, or sheer luck. The game comes with Villain-specific missions and rules, ships and transports, and the special sculptural game pieces you can see down at the bottom. The game will be released sometime in August 2022, as we have quotes from the companies involved for you below.

"Fans have been asking for a Star Wars-themed Villainous game for years," says Florian Baldenhofer, International Category Manager for family and strategy games at Ravensburger. "Our team spent more than a year diving into the characters and their stories in order to respectfully translate them into gameplay and we're thrilled with the outcome." "Star Wars is one of my favorite properties and has been for decades," says Mike Mulvihill, Game Developer and Villainous Lead at Ravensburger. "We're particularly excited to bring the iconic Star Wars ships into the game. These 'Vehicle' cards introduce new actions to each Villain's sector and can engage with each other." "Star Wars has such a unique, weathered design that is inherent to the property. Props in the film often have a distressed, battle-worn aesthetic," says Jake Breish, Art Director for the Villainous line. "We wanted this Star Wars-themed Villainous game to capture that same feeling with these deliberate imperfections, which also ensures each mover is completely unique."